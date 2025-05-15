SBI Card joins hands with Apollo to launch wellness focused credit card

SBI Card and Apollo HealthCo, which operates Apollo Pharmacy, have extended their strategic partnership to introduce a health and wellness focused co-branded credit card - Apollo SBI Card SELECT card.

This one-of-its-kind premium credit card has been thoughtfully designed to address the evolving needs of today’s health-conscious consumers, offering a compelling blend of healthcare savings and financial rewards. Customers can easily apply for this card digitally on the Apollo 24|7 app and opt to apply via SBI Card SPRINT, by visiting the SBI Card website SBI Card.com. Customers can also apply for the card at select Apollo Pharmacy stores.

Features of card The Apollo SBI Card SELECT cardholders are entitled to enjoy a rewarding shopping experience on transactions, including pharmacy products, health check-up packages, blood tests, and more through the Apollo 24|7 app and Apollo Pharmacy stores.

Cardholders get 10 per cent back as reward points, and additionally up to 15 per cent back as health credits, giving them a total value back of up to 25%. Reward points can be converted into Health Credits, which are redeemable across the entire product range of Apollo 24|7 App and Apollo pharmacy stores.

Apollo SBI Card SELECT card customers receive ₹1,500 e-gift voucher as welcome benefits, redeemable on the Apollo 24|7 app and at Apollo pharmacy stores. They are also entitled to Apollo Circle benefits that provide priority access to services and special discounts on doctor consultations, diagnostic tests and pharmacy orders on Apollo platforms.

Additionally, Apollo SBI Card SELECT card customers also get a complimentary 1-year FITPASS PRO Membership, offering access to a wide network of gyms, fitness classes, and wellness programs, across India.

Salila Pande, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “At SBI Card, we understand the evolving spending needs and aspirations of today’s conscious consumers who are focused on good health and well-being. Our collaboration with Apollo HealthCo to introduce Apollo SBI Card SELECT card is firmly aligned with this need. By offering thoughtful healthcare benefits and valuable rewards, we aim to empower our customers to stay committed to their health and wellness goals, while enjoying varied financial benefits.”

Shobana Kamineni, executive chairperson, Apollo HealthCo said, “With the Apollo SBI Credit Card, we’re introducing a revolutionary financial product designed to seamlessly connect health and wellness with everyday living. By turning everyday spending into health investments, we’re making access to care seamless, intuitive, and affordable. It’s our way of saying that healthcare should be earned, saved, and accessed just as easily as any other essential. This is the future of health—and we are proud to build it with SBI Card. Together, we will be the health keeper of the nation.”