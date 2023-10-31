SBI Card has announced a collaboration with Reliance Retail to roll out Reliance SBI Card. The SBI and reliance Retail co-branded credit card is set to benefit card-holders while shopping at various Reliance Retail outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lifestyle-focused cardholders card will offer a range of programs and special advantages to its customers across segments with varied spending needs, right from mass to premium.

The card comes in two variants, ie Reliance SBI Card and Reliance SBI Card PRIME. Special benefits and rewards will be given to Reliance SBI Card while transacting at Reliance Retail's extensive and diverse ecosystem, ranging from fashion & lifestyle to grocery, consumer electronics to pharma, furniture to jewelry, and many more.

Other than advantages and rewards, card users can also avail the benefit of customised offers rolled out by SBI card on an ongoing basis.

"Our co-branded credit card with SBI Card is one more step towards this commitment. We are excited to partner with SBI Card, a leader in the card industry, to offer Reliance SBI Card with a wide range of benefits, exclusive discounts, and rewards for shopping with us online and at all our stores. Together with SBI Card, we hope to continue to exceed expectations and bring joy to our customers," said V Subramaniam, Director, Reliance Retail Limited.

" Reliance SBI Card has been developed as a holistic product that is relevant for major consumer segments. It is a powerful addition to our robust co-brand portfolio, and we expect this to become a popular credit card given the universal usage avenues that it offers," said Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card.

About Reliance SBI Card Users will have to pay an annual fee of ₹2,999 plus applicable taxes for Reliance SBI Card PRIME. Reliance SBI Card holders have to pay an annual fee of ₹499 plus applicable taxes. Cardholders can avail renewal fee waiver upon achieving the annual spending milestone of ₹3,00,000 on Reliance SBI Card PRIME and ₹ 1,00,000 on Reliance SBI Card. This card is made of recycled plastic and has been introduced on the RuPay platform. Cardholders can use the credit card in Reliance's key retail brands like Reliance Smart, Smart Bazaar, Reliance Fresh Signature, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, JioMart, Ajio, Reliance Jewels, Urban Ladder, Netmeds, and many more.

