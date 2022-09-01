SBI Card launches ‘cashback SBI Card’

According to the company, the contactless card is free for the first year till March 2023 as a special offer. It said, ‘Cashback SBI Card’ customers will earn unlimited 1% cashback on all spending, and cashback will increase to 5% on all online spending for up to a maximum of ₹10,000 per monthly statement cycle. “Its merchant agnostic nature ensures that the customers are not restricted to shopping with just a few merchants to avail the benefits. ‘Cashback SBI Card’ comes with auto-credit of cashback facility which allows automatic credit of entitled Cashback to the SBI Card account within two days of statement generation," the press release added.

