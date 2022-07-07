SBI Card partners with Aditya Birla Finance for ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- The credit card has been launched in two variants - ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card SELECT’ and ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’, on the Visa platform
SBI Card announced the launch of ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’, a lifestyle credit card, in partnership with Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL), the lending subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
According to the press release, the credit card has been launched in two variants - ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card SELECT’ and ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’, on the Visa platform. Cardholders can get reward points on their spending on Aditya Birla Group Companies, be it on telecom bills through Vodafone Idea (Vi) or on lifestyle stores such as Louis Philippe, The Collective, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, American Eagle, Polo, and Pantaloons among others. The card also provides reward points on spending in hotels.
According to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “We are delighted to join hands with Aditya Birla Finance. This partnership will enable us to issue credit cards to Aditya Birla Group’s customer base, thereby providing them a great product for all their spending needs. This is in line with our strategy of enhancing value for both customers and co-brand partners. The customer acquisition process will be completely digital, thereby ensuring an enhanced customer experience."
Speaking on the launch, Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SBI Card to launch the ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’, which will immensely benefit the 35 million customers of Aditya Birla Capital and help us leverage the customer ecosystem of the Aditya Birla Group. Consumers are adapting to digital payments today, and this offering will fuel the purchasing power of our consumers. It will enable us to engage deeper with them by ensuring an impactful consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, and hassle-free payment services."
Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said, “This exciting partnership of Visa, Aditya Birla Finance and SBI Card for the co-branded credit card is a great example of delivering simple yet customized offerings, for various brands of Aditya Birla Group and in categories like dining, entertainment, and fuel. We are confident the proposition will appeal to consumers and help build loyalty."