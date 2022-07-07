SBI Card partners with Aditya Birla Finance for ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’

Speaking on the launch, Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SBI Card to launch the ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’, which will immensely benefit the 35 million customers of Aditya Birla Capital and help us leverage the customer ecosystem of the Aditya Birla Group. Consumers are adapting to digital payments today, and this offering will fuel the purchasing power of our consumers. It will enable us to engage deeper with them by ensuring an impactful consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, and hassle-free payment services."