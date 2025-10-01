SBI Card revises fee, other charges with effect from Nov 1. Check latest updates here

Credit card: From next month, SBI Card is set to levy revised charges and fee. The credit card company has issued a notice sharing the updates which would come into force from 1 November 2025.

The fees and charges which will be applicable on SBI Credit Card are given below.

Also Read | What does current outstanding mean in credit cards? An explainer

Revised fee and charges Fee on education payments: 1% of the transaction amount would be applicable on education payments made through third-party apps such as CRED, Cheq and MobiKwik. However, payments made directly to colleges or schools via their websites or POS machines will not attract any fee.

Fee on wallet load: 1 percent of the transaction amount. Applicable on every wallet load transaction exceeding ₹1,000.

Prior changes Prior to this, SBI Card had introduced a few changes last month. For instance, starting 16 September 2025, all CPP customers were automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates.

Before this, starting 1 Sep, accrual of reward points on spends done on Digital Gaming Platforms/Merchants and Govt Related transactions were discontinued for Lifestyle Home Centre / Spar / Max SBI Credit Card, Lifestyle Home Centre / Spar / Max SBI Credit Card SELECT and Lifestyle Home Centre / Spar / Max SBI Credit Card PRIME.

Also Read | 6 warning signs you are using your credit card the wrong way

Additionally, the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of ₹ 1 crore currently offered on your SBI Card Elite, SBI Card Miles Elite, and SBI Card Miles Prime was discontinued with effect from 15 July 2025.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.