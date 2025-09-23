SBI Card rolls out festive offer 2025 giving instant discounts across online & offline platforms

SBI Card, a pure-play credit card issuer, has rolled out an extensive line-up of offers for the festive season 2025 with the ‘Khushiyan Unlimited’ campaign.

Under these offers, credit card customers are entitled to take benefits from about 1,250 merchant-funded offers, cashback, and instant discount offers across online and offline platforms in over 2,900 cities, including tier-2 and tier-3, SBI Card said in a statement.

All key categories The festive offers are applicable on all key categories, including consumer durables, mobiles, laptops, fashion, furniture, jewellery, e-commerce, and grocery, among others, it said.

To ensure that cardholders can make high-value purchases with greater convenience and flexibility, SBI Card has also introduced many EMI-focused offers in partnership with several revered partner brands, it added.

These are some offers >> On Amazon, you are entitled to get a 10 percent instant discount, which is valid from 13 September.

>> On Apple products, there is an ₹6,000 instant discount till 27 December

>> On Bajaj Auto, there is a 10 percent discount on a minimum transaction of ₹30,000.

>> There is a 5 percent instant discount on Fashion Factory with a minimum transaction of ₹4,000.

>> There is upto 25 percent instant discount on Haier, which is valid on EMI transactions only.

>> On HP products, there is upto ₹15,000 discount per card, which is valid on EMI transactions only. The offer is valid till 31 Oct.

