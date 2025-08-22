SBI Card to roll out THESE changes starting September 1. See details here

SBI Cardholders must be aware of the recent changes that are set to impact them from next month.

Starting September 1, accrual of reward points on spends on digital gaming platforms/ merchants and government-related transactions will be discontinued for credit card holders of Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME.

Starting 16 September 2025, all CPP (card protection plan) SBI Card customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates.

The migration will take place next month, and it will be communicated via SMS /emails at least 24 hours prior to the plan renewal due date.

Also Read | 6 credit cards that offer cashback and rewards on online shopping

There are three variants of the card protection plan: classic, premium, and platinum. The revised renewal plan for classic is for ₹999, for premium, it is ₹1,499, and for platinum, it is ₹1,999.

Revised Renewal Plan Price (Rs) Classic 999 Premium 1499 Platinum 1999

Protection against fraud is offered in these credit cards for up to ₹one lakh across all these variants.

Under the emergency travel assistance, classic CPP will offer ₹80,000, the premium plan will offer ₹1,20,000, and the platinum plan will offer ₹1,60,000 under the revised plan.

Number of members: Under the revised plan, the classic plan will cover only the primary member, the premium plan will cover the primary member plus their spouse, and the platinum plan will cover the primary plan plus spouse, along with both parents.

Also Read | What happens to your credit score if you close an unused credit card

Recent changes A few days ago, starting 11 August, SBI Card also discontinued complimentary air accident insurance coverage of ₹one crore offered on select cards. These cards are UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE, Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE, PSB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Signature Card, and Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.