SBI Cards: How to convert your big purchases into EMIs? A step-by-step guide

Getting carried away while using your credit card is quite normal and you may end up spending more than you can normally afford. Some credit card issuers such as SBI Card give an option of converting large purchases into smaller more manageable instalments.
If you use a card issued by SBI Card, you are given an option to convert large purchases into smaller EMIs, or equated monthly instalments (EMIs). This can be done easily on the SBIcard.com website by clicking on Flexipay option. Here we give a step-by-step guide to do that.
I. Go to SBIcard.com website, click on login, enter the user ID and password. Click on 'log in'
II. Now you can click on 'benefits' menu on the left hand side menu and select 'Flexipay'.
III. Here you can see the transactions that are eligible for flexi pay that are displayed on the screen.
IV. You can now select the transactions you want to convert into flexi pay and click on 'Show offer'.
V. From the offer drop down, you can now select the most suitable options for 'interest rate' and 'processing fee'.
VI. From the tenure drop down menu, you can choose the number of months in which you want to pay back
VII. You can verify the booking details carefully if you wish to make any changes, go back and edit again.
VIII. You can now click on the check box after going through the terms and conditions.
IX. Once you confirm, your flexi pay will be confirmed.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
