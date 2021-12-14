Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI Cards launches fitness-focused credit card that offers welcome gift and access to gyms

02:41 PM IST 2021-12-14

  • SBI Card PULSE credit card provides the customers Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch of worth 4,999 as a welcome gift on payment of the joining fee.

SBI Cards, in a bid to target fitness and health enthusiasts, launched a first of a kind credit card ‘SBI Card PULSE' that offers a host of fitness and health related benefits.

The contactless card comes with annual membership fee of 1,499 and has been launched on Visa Signature platform. The renewal fee waiver is applicable on achieving annual spend milestone of 2 lakh within the card membership year.

SBI Card PULSE provides the customers Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch of worth 4,999 as a welcome gift on payment of the joining fee.

"Targeted at customers across the country, the card has been thoughtfully designed with unique features and benefits to complement cardholders’ proactive approach towards health and wellness," the company said.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch offers embedded features, including 1.4 Inch full color display, blood oxygen monitoring (SPO2), Sleep Monitoring etc.

Through the complimentary one-year Fitpass Pro membership, the SBI Card PULSE customers have access to curated network of 4,000 plus gyms and fitness studios across India and can also avail unlimited online fitness sessions of workouts including Yoga, Dance, Cardio, Pilates and more.

Highlights of SBI Card PULSE

- Welcome benefit: Noise ColorFit PULSE Smartwatch worth 4,999 on fee payment

- Joining & activation benefits:

- Complimentary one-year membership of Fitpass Pro, that includes:

- FITPASS Membership - access to curated network of 4,000+ gyms, fitness centers;

allowing up-to 12 sessions per month (limited to no more than 3 sessions per week

and 1 session per day).

- Fitcoach and Fitfeast Memberships - access to Artificial Intelligence led personalized

fitness coaching routines and expert nutritionists available on FITPASS mobile

application.

- Complimentary one-year Netmeds First Membership, that includes:

- Unlimited online Doctor consultation for a year

- Annual basic health check-up

- Additional 2.5% NMS cash (Up to 100) on every prepaid offer

- Additional 5% off on pathology lab tests

- Unlimited free and priority delivery

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!