This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SBI Card PULSE credit card provides the customers Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch of worth ₹4,999 as a welcome gift on payment of the joining fee.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
SBI Cards, in a bid to target fitness and health enthusiasts, launched a first of a kind credit card ‘SBI Card PULSE' that offers a host of fitness and health related benefits.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
SBI Cards, in a bid to target fitness and health enthusiasts, launched a first of a kind credit card ‘SBI Card PULSE' that offers a host of fitness and health related benefits.
The contactless card comes with annual membership fee of ₹1,499 and has been launched on Visa Signature platform. The renewal fee waiver is applicable on achieving annual spend milestone of ₹2 lakh within the card membership year.
The contactless card comes with annual membership fee of ₹1,499 and has been launched on Visa Signature platform. The renewal fee waiver is applicable on achieving annual spend milestone of ₹2 lakh within the card membership year.
SBI Card PULSE provides the customers Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch of worth ₹4,999 as a welcome gift on payment of the joining fee.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Targeted at customers across the country, the card has been thoughtfully designed with unique features and benefits to complement cardholders’ proactive approach towards health and wellness," the company said.
The Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch offers embedded features, including 1.4 Inch full color display, blood oxygen monitoring (SPO2), Sleep Monitoring etc.
Through the complimentary one-year Fitpass Pro membership, the SBI Card PULSE customers have access to curated network of 4,000 plus gyms and fitness studios across India and can also avail unlimited online fitness sessions of workouts including Yoga, Dance, Cardio, Pilates and more.