SBI cards new feature explained in 10 points

NEW DELHI : Are you an SBI card holder? There is some good news you. SBI Card has launched 'SBI Card Pay', a feature which allows contactless payment using mobile phones at point of sale (PoS) terminals. Using SBI Card Pay, customers can make contactless payments at Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled point of sale terminals with just simply tapping your card, this does not even require you to enter any PIN. Basically, it is a payment feature based on Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology for faster, convenient and more secure card payments using mobile phones.

Here is all you need to know about 'SBI Card Pay'

1) The contactless SBI credit cards, powered by Visa Contactless / Mastercard Contactless, is a fast and convenient way to pay for everyday purchases.

2) To use SBI Card Pay, cardholders will have to do a one-time registration of their card on the latest version of SBI card mobile app.

3) Once the card is registered, users can complete payments simply by unlocking their phone screen and bringing the mobile device near the PoS terminal.

4) The facility has been launched on VISA platform and will function on any Android smartphone with Android OS KitKat version 4.4 and above.

5) How to use contactless SBI credit card to make payments

-Look for the Visa Contactless / Mastercard Contactless mark/ contactless logo at the POS machine.

-Tap your contactless SBI credit card at the POS machine (the card should be held at less than 4 cm from the POS machine).

-Four green indicator lights or a beep sound will indicate that the transaction is complete. A message will also be displayed on the screen indicating the transaction is complete.

6) A contactless transaction greatly reduces the risk of card loss and fraud through counterfeit/skimming.

7) The payments through contactless mode is allowed for a maximum amount of Rs10,000 in a day, with maximum capping of every transaction at ₹2,000.

8) For any transaction of amount more than ₹2,000, you would have to dip or swipe your credit card and enter the 4-digit PIN to authenticate the transaction.

9) The contactless SBI credit card can be used in Big Bazaar, Central, Costa coffee, Mc Donalds, Reliance Digital, Reliance Footprints, Reliance Fresh, Inox, Pizza Hut, Sahakari Bhandar, Reliance Smart, Starbucks.

10) Near Field Communication or NFC is a method of wirelessly transmitting data using radio waves. Tap to Pay uses NFC to wirelessly transmit payment data to payment terminals with NFC readers that have been activated for use. The payment information is transmitted in an encrypted format making the transaction completely secure.