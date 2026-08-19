SBI cash withdrawal charges: Bank changes BSBD free transaction rule; check what changed, ₹15 fee and when it kicks in

State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its service charges for customers who hold Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts. The new rules will apply from October 1, 2026.
Under the new rules, BSBD account holders will continue to have a total of four free cash withdrawals per month. Following this, the bank will charge ₹15 plus GST for each additional cash withdrawal.
The main change is in how these four free withdrawals are counted. Earlier, digital transactions were not included in the monthly limit, but as of October 1, they will also be counted when calculating the four free withdrawals.
The four free withdrawals cover cash withdrawals through SBI and other bank ATMs, branch channels and digital transactions.
SBI’s Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account is designed for those who want a simple bank account without the burden of maintaining a minimum balance.
However, the account includes basic banking services. Customers can withdraw money from branches using a withdrawal form or through ATMs. SBI provides a basic RuPay ATM-cum-debit card, but the account does not come with a cheque book facility.
There are also eligibility conditions for opening an SBI BSBD account. A customer holding such an account cannot have another savings bank account with SBI. If an existing savings account holder opens a BSBD account, the other savings account has to be closed within 30 days.
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