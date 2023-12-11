SBI Cashback Card: From eligibility criteria to benefits; all you need to know
The SBI Cashback Card offers enticing cashback rewards on every transaction, with up to 5% cashback on all online and offline purchases. It comes with additional benefits like a fuel surcharge waiver, but does not offer lounge access, and many more.
Introducing the SBI Cashback Card, a recent addition to the SBI Card lineup. True to its name, this credit card offers enticing cashback rewards on every transaction. It stands out for its simplicity, no need to track points or navigate redemption processes. The annual fee is ₹999, but spending ₹2 lacs or more in the preceding year grants a waiver.