SBI cautions against fake calls, messages requesting KYC verification

A new scam has burgeoned across the country in the past few months. Scamsters posing as bank officials have duped people. They call up the victim and tell him his KYC needs to be validated, offer to help him complete the procedure online and then hack into his bank account.

Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned against fraudulent calls requesting KYC Verification. "Protect yourself from fraudulent calls or messages requesting KYC Verification." SBI said in a tweet. SBI has shared a 1-minute telling about the safety tips.

Also Read | Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

What is KYC verification?

KYC means Know Your Customer. It is an important step followed by banks to make sure that their customers are genuine. Which means it's not right to do verification through phone, text or email. So, if you get a call or message asking for KYC verification then remember it is a fraudulent call.

SBI has shared seven tips to avoid these frausters

1) Do not share OTP with anyone

2) Strictly avoid remote access applications.

3) Don't share Aadhaar copy with strangers

4) Update your latest contact details in your bank account.

5) Change your password at periodic intervals.

6) Don't share your mobile and confidential data with anyone.

7) Think before you click any link.

The bank has cautioned its customers to immediately report any unauthorised transaction in their bank accounts.

"If you notice any unauthorised transaction in your bank account, please report it immediately to the toll-free customer care numbers - 18004253800, 1800112211. Also please report cyber crimes on https://cybercrime.gov.in/," SBI stated.

Documents required for SBI KYC

SBI has allowed several documents which can be used by different individuals for the purpose of KYC. Individual account holders can submit passport, voter's identity card, driving licence, Aadhaar card, NREGA Card and PAN card. For the minor applicants below the age of 10 years, the ID proof of the person who will operate the account is required to be submitted to the bank.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.