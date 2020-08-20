State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned its customers to protect themselves from cyber thugs. Through a video tweet, the bank has given some measures through which fraud can be prevented. The coronavirus pandemic has given rise to cybercrime. "Don't be a victim of mobile hackers and learn some smart ways to keep your device secured. Let's make things difficult for the hackers," SBI tweeted along with a less than one-minute video clip.

The country's largest lender said that the 'security of your mobile is compromised when it's infected with worms, trojan horses and other virus families'. In the video, SBI has listed some dos and don'ts to mitigate the security attack.

Don't be a victim of mobile hackers and learn some smart ways to keep your device secured. Let's make things difficult for the hackers.#BeAlert #BeSafe #CyberSecurity #OnlineFraud #OnlineScam pic.twitter.com/O3TlvCGyGS — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 19, 2020

Dos

1) Never leave your mobile phone unattended

2) Do not leave unused applications and connections open.

3) Never connect your mobile phone to unknown or untrusted networks

4) Never keep sensitive information like passwords, usernames in your mobile

5) Never forward the virus-affected data to another mobile phones.

Dos

1) Take regular backup of data

2) Note down the 15-digit IMEI number

3) Always lock your mobile phone screen

4) Before transferring any data from mobile phone to computer, be sure to scan the data with the latest antivirus software

5) Update the mobile operating system regularly.

Earlier, SBI had warned customers against charging their phones at charging stations. The bank had advised the customers to think twice before plugging-in their phone at charging stations as malwares could infect their smartphone, thus in turn getting robbed off all their important data and passwords.

