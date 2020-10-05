Have you exhausted all the cheque leaves of your State Bank of India (SBI) cheque book and want to apply for a new one? Are you worried that currently you are not at your registered address? So how to get the cheque book delivered ? Well, country's top lender has informed its account holders that they can place a request for a cheque book delivery to any address of their choice. SBI in a tweet said: "Use our Internet Banking service and request for a cheque book delivery to any address of your choice in few simple steps."

Use our Internet Banking service and request for a cheque book delivery to any address of your choice in few simple steps. Watch the video to learn how.

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 5, 2020

Well, you can apply for the new cheque book online through SBI's net banking facility. Here is step by step guide.

1) Log in to SBI net banking account with your user name and password.

2) After login, a new page will appear here click on 'Request & Enquiries' option.

3) From the drop-down menu, click on the 'Cheque Book Request' option.

4) On the next screen, all your account details will be displayed.

5) Select the account for which you want cheque book.

6) On the new page enter the number of cheque leaves you to want. The option is given on the dropbox.

7) After selecting an option, click on 'Submit'.

8) On the new page select your delivery address. Three options are available (Registered address, last available dispatch address or new address) Click any one option as per your convince.

9)After selecting the address click on Submit.

10) Check the details of the cheque book request and enter the OTP that has been sent to your registered mobile number and click on Confirm.

Other ways to apply for SBI cheque book

-Mobile banking

-SMS facility

-Missed Call Banking

-By visiting nearest SBI ATM

-Visit your home bank branch and fill SBI cheque book request form.









