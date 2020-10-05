Have you exhausted all the cheque leaves of your State Bank of India (SBI) cheque book and want to apply for a new one? Are you worried that currently you are not at your registered address? So how to get the cheque book delivered ? Well, country's top lender has informed its account holders that they can place a request for a cheque book delivery to any address of their choice. SBI in a tweet said: "Use our Internet Banking service and request for a cheque book delivery to any address of your choice in few simple steps."