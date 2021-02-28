SBI cites 6 big reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds

The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series XII) has been fixed at ₹4,662 per gram, the Finance Ministry has said. "The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of ₹50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹4,612 per gram of gold," the statement added.