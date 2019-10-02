Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has revised its service charges for savings account holders with effect from 1st October. These service charges include revision of charges per month for non-maintenance of Average Monthly Balance (AMB), number of free transactions per month via ATM, among others. SBI clarified that social media posts saying that only 40 cash deposit/withdrawal transactions in a year are free are not correct. SBI also said reports of only four ATM transactions in a month are free are not correct either.

Here is a look at SBI's free ATM, cash deposit, withdrawal transactions:

1) Cash deposits in SBI savings account in a bank branch will be free for up to 3 transactions in a month and 36 in a year.

2) After that, SBI's account holder will be charged 50 plus GST for every transaction.

3) Cash withdrawal in SBI savings account in a bank branch will be free for up to 2 transactions in a month and 24 transactions in a year.

4) The number of free cash withdrawals at a branch will be dependent on the AMB or Average Monthly Balance of your account. If the transaction exceeds beyond the specified limit, then you will be charged 50 plus GST per transaction.

5) SBI customers are allowed 5 transactions per month free of cost at SBI ATMs in a month.

Image tweeted by @TheOfficialSBI
Image tweeted by @TheOfficialSBI

6) SBI customers are allowed 8 transactions per month at other banks ATMs. Out of these 8 transactions, 3 are applicable for metro and 5 for other centres.

7) For any financial transactions beyond the monthly limit at SBI ATMs, it charges 10 plus GST and at an ATM of another bank, SBI charges 20 plus GST, according to bank's website.

8) SBI customers are allowed a total of 28 free cash transactions in a month. Out of this in a month, 13 cash transactions (cash deposit, cash withdrawal, own bank ATM, other bank ATMs) can be done at metro centres and 15 at others.

9) Cash deposit in SBI Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) through debit card is free for customers.

10) SBI noted that there is a revision in service charges from 1st October in few areas.

RELATED STORIES
SBI has categorised accounts into three categories, metro and urban centre branches, semi-urban centre branches and rural centre branches. (Reuters)

SBI new service charges from today: From ATM withdrawal to minimum balance

3 min read . 01 Oct 2019
SBI opened its Melbourne office on Monday.

SBI becomes first Indian bank to have office in Australia's Victoria

1 min read . 30 Sep 2019
SBI customers maintaining a monthly average balance of above ₹50,000 and up to ₹1,00,000 can do unlimited transactions at SBI ATM and 8 at others. (Mint)

SBI ATM charges and free withdrawals: 10 things to know

1 min read . 27 Sep 2019
If the cash withdrawal exceeds the free limit, SBI levies certain charges for that. (Reuters)

SBI account minimum balance, free cash withdrawal benefits: Key things to know

1 min read . 26 Sep 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue