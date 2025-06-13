SBI credit card blocked? Here’s how to reactivate it quickly

An SBI credit card when blocked can result in serious inconvenience to cardholders and their immediate family members, particularly amidst today’s fast paced lifestyle. This straightforward, ready guide will assist you to quickly unlock your SBI card and resume with day to day life in seamless fashion.

Why may your SBI credit card be blocked? Several common triggers include:

Exceeding the assigned credit limit i.e., not respecting your credit utilisation ratio.

Even a single default or missed payment can result in a block.

Multiple PIN errors, forceful wrong PIN entries or suspicious transactions.

KYC non‑compliance or reporting card lost/stolen. Understanding the cause is very important. It helps in taking the correct steps going ahead.

Steps to reactivate your SBI credit card 1. Immediate online or SMS remedies SMS option: From your registered number, send UNBLOCK XXXX (last four digits of your credit card) to 5676791. This simple exercise often unblocks cards blocked for routine reasons.



Online portal: Log in at sbicard.com then click on ‘Request’ followed by ‘Card Activation.’ Then select your card to unblock.

Note: The numbers discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated contact details refer to the official website of SBI cards.

2. Payment default resolution If a payment delay has caused the block:

Try to settle at least the minimum due (MAD) or full outstanding with immediate effect.

Check balance by SMS: send BAL XXXX to 5676791.

You can also request for a statement from the customer service team.

Once paid, the card is usually reactivated automatically. 3. Branch visit, phone or email For blocks due to fraud detection, financial crimes, KYC issues, or lost card:

Branch visit : Carry your ID, related documents and credit card; request unblocking.

: Carry your ID, related documents and credit card; request unblocking. Phone : Call helpline number 1860 180 1290 / 390 202 02, from your registered number.

: Call helpline number 1860 180 1290 / 390 202 02, from your registered number. Email: Through the “Write to Us” option on the SBI card website you can send an email. Note: The helpline numbers discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated contact details refer to the official website of SBI Cards.

Boost your credit standing Focus on clearing pending dues quickly to avoid negative implications on your credit score. Furthermore, in case of major defaults i.e., 4 to 6 months of delay in payments the complete account might require formal reactivation or even reapplication submission.