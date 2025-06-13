SBI credit card blocked? Here’s how to reactivate it quickly

An SBI credit card when blocked can result in serious inconvenience to cardholders and their immediate family members, particularly amidst today’s fast paced lifestyle. This straightforward, ready guide will assist you to quickly unlock your SBI card and resume with day to day life in seamless fashion.
Several common triggers include:
Understanding the cause is very important. It helps in taking the correct steps going ahead.
SMS option: From your registered number, send UNBLOCK XXXX (last four digits of your credit card) to 5676791. This simple exercise often unblocks cards blocked for routine reasons.
Online portal: Log in at sbicard.com then click on ‘Request’ followed by ‘Card Activation.’ Then select your card to unblock.
Note: The numbers discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated contact details refer to the official website of SBI cards.
If a payment delay has caused the block:
For blocks due to fraud detection, financial crimes, KYC issues, or lost card:
Note: The helpline numbers discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated contact details refer to the official website of SBI Cards.
Focus on clearing pending dues quickly to avoid negative implications on your credit score. Furthermore, in case of major defaults i.e., 4 to 6 months of delay in payments the complete account might require formal reactivation or even reapplication submission.
