SBI credit card customer service: How to access support via phone, SMS, and email

If you have an SBI credit card, then you can contact the customer service for your queries and problems. The SBI card customer service is available round the clock to assist you with starting from bill inquiries to reporting an unauthorized payment so that your issues can be resolved immediately. Here are some simple and quick ways to reach the customer service.
Note: The operational hours of these numbers are from 8 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Saturday.
Through the ‘Simply SMS’ service, you can get specific information regarding your credit card account via SMS.
If you have any detailed queries or if any issue is not resolved, please write to SBI’s customer care at: customercare@sbicard.com for general credit card-related queries. In this case, it is advisable that you include your card details and describe the issue clearly for you to get an immediate response.
Alternatively, if you want to proceed with a traditional approach, you can file your complaint to SBI card through postal mail at the following address:
Note: It is advisable that you make sure to mention your contact information along with your complete card details when you send the mail in order to get a quicker response from the customer support.
In case your issue has not been resolved within the stipulated time frame, you can escalate it to the Nodal or Principal Nodal Officer. For this, visit the SBI card query escalation page, enter your Interaction Id and registered mobile number. You will be sent an OTP that you will have to enter in order to proceed. Post that, SBI credit card customer care will escalate your complaint and notify you with a response or a resolution.
In conclusion, in case of any dispute in your credit card statement, it is important to reach out to the customer care on time so that you can get it resolved as even a single missed payment or a discrepancy in your bill can impact your credit report drastically. If you notice any unauthorised transaction through your credit card, immediately reach out to the customer service and get your card blocked.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
