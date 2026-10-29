SBI credit card holders alert! Extra fee by bank on high-value fuel and transport spends from December 1 - Details

SBI Card will levy a 1% fee on high-value fuel and transportation transactions from December 1 2026, according to a communication it issued on October 27. The revised charges will apply across all SBI credit card variants.

The two categories have different thresholds. Transportation charges depend on the value of an individual transaction, while fuel charges are based on total spending in a billing cycle. A credit card billing cycle is the 28- to 31-day period between two statement dates, during which the issuer records all purchases, payments, cash withdrawals and fees.

1% fee on transportation transactions above ₹ 30,000 From December 1, SBI Card will charge 1% on any single transportation transaction above ₹30,000. The fee applies to transactions under Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) 4111, 4784 and 4131, which cover commuter transport, tolls and bridge fees, and bus services.

For example, a transportation payment of ₹35,000 will attract a fee of ₹350, excluding applicable taxes. Transactions of ₹30,000 or less will not be charged. The threshold applies to each transaction, not to combined transportation spending in a billing cycle.

Fuel fee applies when billing-cycle spending exceeds ₹ 50,000 Fuel charges work differently. If total fuel transactions in a billing cycle exceed ₹50,000, SBI Card will charge 1% on the entire fuel spend, not just the amount above the threshold.

For example, fuel purchases of ₹60,000 in a billing cycle will attract a fee of ₹600, plus applicable taxes. The relevant MCCs are 5172, 5542, 5541 and 5983, covering fuel dealers, petrol pumps and fuel dispensers.

The impact will be greater for fleet operators, taxi businesses and customers with heavy fuel spending. Cardholders who spend ₹50,000 or less on fuel per billing cycle will not be affected. SBI Card has also clarified that MCCs are assigned by network partners and may change.

What should SBI credit card holders do? SBI credit card holders should track their fuel expenses against their billing-cycle dates and check how merchants classify their transactions. Reviewing the revised charges and understanding their implications before 1 December can go a long way toward helping credit card holders avoid unexpected costs.

Proper financial planning for monthly expenses, cutting out unnecessary expenses, and staying vigilant to protect your financial well-being are simple yet effective steps that can help you manage your finances and maintain peace of mind.