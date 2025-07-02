SBI credit card rules changing from July 15: What cardholders must know

Beginning July 15, 2025, SBI Card is introducing several key changes that will influence how credit card payments are calculated and the benefits provided by the same.
If you are a holder of SBI Elite, Prime, Pulse, IRCTC or other co-branded cards, it is crucial to understand what is changing and how it can impact your financial health.
Below is a quick summary of the changes that are going to be introduced by SBI Cards over the next few weeks. It is important for SBI credit card users to carefully take a note of these changes and adjust their spending and financial management accordingly.
|Change type
|Effective date
|Details
|Revised MAD calculation
|July 15, 2025
|Now includes GST, EMI, fees, charges, and 2% of remaining balance
|New payment allocation rule
|July 15, 2025
|Payments adjusted in fixed order – GST, EMI, charges, etc.
|Insurance benefit removed
|August 11, 2025
|Air accident cover of ₹50L– ₹1Cr discontinued on multiple SBI cards
If you are an SBI credit card holder, carefully review your card's new terms and charges:
Therefore, staying informed will assist you in avoiding surprises and manage your credit more efficiently. For any more doubts, updates and solutions visit www.sbicard.com and reach out to the respective customer service team of SBI.
Disclaimer: Information above is for general awareness only. Please refer to the official SBI Card website for the latest and complete details.
