SBI credit card rules changing from July 15: What cardholders must know

Beginning July 15, 2025, SBI Card is introducing several key changes that will influence how credit card payments are calculated and the benefits provided by the same.

If you are a holder of SBI Elite, Prime, Pulse, IRCTC or other co-branded cards, it is crucial to understand what is changing and how it can impact your financial health.

Key changes coming your way Revised minimum amount due calculation

The minimum amount due (MAD) will now be calculated more stringently. It will include 100% of EMIs, GST, fees/ charges, financial charges, any over limits along with 2% of the remaining outstanding balance. This will consequently result in a higher minimum payment every month. Updated payment settlement order

Starting July 15, 2025, SBI Cards will change the order in which payments are adjusted. Payments will first go towards GST, followed by EMIs, charges, finance charges, balance transfers, retail spends and eventually, cash advances. This step will increase interest charges if earlier dues are not cleared promptly. Air accident insurance cover discontinued

Starting August 11, 2025, SBI Card will withdraw the complimentary air accident cover of ₹ 50 lakh to ₹ 1 crore provided on several co-branded cards, with partner banks such as UCO Bank, KVB, PSB along with others.

Quick summary of the changes

Below is a quick summary of the changes that are going to be introduced by SBI Cards over the next few weeks. It is important for SBI credit card users to carefully take a note of these changes and adjust their spending and financial management accordingly.

Change type Effective date Details Revised MAD calculation July 15, 2025 Now includes GST, EMI, fees, charges, and 2% of remaining balance New payment allocation rule July 15, 2025 Payments adjusted in fixed order – GST, EMI, charges, etc. Insurance benefit removed August 11, 2025 Air accident cover of ₹ 50L– ₹ 1Cr discontinued on multiple SBI cards

What should you do? If you are an SBI credit card holder, carefully review your card's new terms and charges:

Pay more than the minimum due to avoid accumulating interest, charges and fees.

Understand the new payment order so that you get a clear idea on pending dues.

Check your credit cards' current benefits. Consider upgrading if it no longer fits your needs.

Therefore, staying informed will assist you in avoiding surprises and manage your credit more efficiently.