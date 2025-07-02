SBI credit card rules changing from July 15: What cardholders must know

SBI Card is updating credit card payment rules from July 15, 2025, including revised minimum dues, payment allocation changes, and removal of complimentary air accident insurance on select cards.

Shivam Shukla
Published2 Jul 2025, 03:54 PM IST
SBI cardholders must prepare for key credit card rule changes effective July 15, 2025.
Beginning July 15, 2025, SBI Card is introducing several key changes that will influence how credit card payments are calculated and the benefits provided by the same.

If you are a holder of SBI Elite, Prime, Pulse, IRCTC or other co-branded cards, it is crucial to understand what is changing and how it can impact your financial health.

Key changes coming your way

  1. Revised minimum amount due calculation
    The minimum amount due (MAD) will now be calculated more stringently. It will include 100% of EMIs, GST, fees/ charges, financial charges, any over limits along with 2% of the remaining outstanding balance. This will consequently result in a higher minimum payment every month.
  2. Updated payment settlement order
    Starting July 15, 2025, SBI Cards will change the order in which payments are adjusted. Payments will first go towards GST, followed by EMIs, charges, finance charges, balance transfers, retail spends and eventually, cash advances. This step will increase interest charges if earlier dues are not cleared promptly.
  3. Air accident insurance cover discontinued
    Starting August 11, 2025, SBI Card will withdraw the complimentary air accident cover of 50 lakh to 1 crore provided on several co-branded cards, with partner banks such as UCO Bank, KVB, PSB along with others.

Quick summary of the changes


Below is a quick summary of the changes that are going to be introduced  by SBI Cards over the next few weeks. It is important for SBI credit card users to carefully take a note of these changes and adjust their spending and financial management accordingly.

Change typeEffective date Details 
Revised MAD calculationJuly 15, 2025Now includes GST, EMI, fees, charges, and 2% of remaining balance
New payment allocation ruleJuly 15, 2025Payments adjusted in fixed order – GST, EMI, charges, etc.
Insurance benefit removedAugust 11, 2025Air accident cover of 50L– 1Cr discontinued on multiple SBI cards

What should you do?

If you are an SBI credit card holder, carefully review your card's new terms and charges:

  • Pay more than the minimum due to avoid accumulating interest, charges and fees.
  • Understand the new payment order so that you get a clear idea on pending dues.
  • Check your credit cards' current benefits. Consider upgrading if it no longer fits your needs.

Therefore, staying informed will assist you in avoiding surprises and manage your credit more efficiently. For any more doubts, updates and solutions visit www.sbicard.com and reach out to the respective customer service team of SBI.

Disclaimer: Information above is for general awareness only. Please refer to the official SBI Card website for the latest and complete details.

 

 

 

 

