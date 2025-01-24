SBI Credit Cards: How can you activate your online and contactless transactions?

SBI Credit Cards: Here we share a step-by-step guide to activate online and contactless transactions. Both these changes can be done on the SBI Card mobile app under the ‘services’ section.

MintGenie Team
Published24 Jan 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Getting a credit card is only the first step in your journey to using it. You also need to get the card activated for carrying out online and contactless transactions and set the spend limits for it at the same time.

Here, we share a step-by-step process for getting these activations done. Both these changes can be done on the SBI Card mobile app under the ‘services’ section.

Let us understand each of the two processes.

Activate online transactions

Let us suppose you want to buy a pair of headsets online using SBI SimplySAVE credit card. All you need to do is to follow these steps:

1. Log into your account using the SBI Card mobile app.

2. Now you need to navigate to the ‘services’ where under the scroll down, you will see ‘manage card usage’. You have to click this icon.

3. Now you need to select ‘domestic transactions’ where you need to activate online transactions and set spend limits.

For instance, when you keep the spend limit of one lakh, then you can’t spend more than that amount. It is important to keep the spend limit moderately high but not too high.

4. Once you set the spend limits, the system will send you an OTP which you have to enter before the verification can be completed.

5. After you enter the OTP, verification will be complete.

Now, you can buy products and services online using your SBI Credit Card.

Contactless payment

Let us suppose you want to buy a pair of jeans from a store where the contactless payment can be made at a POS machine. Then it is important that you activate contactless payment and set the limits for your card usage.

To get the activation, you need to simply activate ‘contactless transactions’ on the app and set the spend limits.

Again, the system will send you the OTP which you need to enter and get the verification done. Now the purchase can be done by simply tapping the card on the POS terminal. 

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks) 

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 01:33 PM IST
