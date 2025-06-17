SBI credit cards: How many types are there and which one is right for you?

State Bank of India provides a wide selection of credit cards to fit everyone's requirements, budgets and lifestyles. SBI offers credit card plans that allow for a variety of personalized rewards, special deals and enticing benefits that covers everything from everyday shopping to high-end vacations.

Let's take a look at all the types of credit cards available with SBI and the benefits of each.

Top SBI Bank credit cards 2025

Credit card variant Joining fees Category SBI SimplyCLICK Card ₹ 499 Shopping SBI SimplySAVE Card ₹ 499 Shopping SBI Elite Card ₹ 4999 Travel & lifestyle SBI IRCTC Card ₹ 500 Travel & lifestyle SBI Etihad Guest Card ₹ 1499 Travel & lifestyle SBI Card PRIME ₹ 2999 Reward BPCL SBI Card ₹ 1499 Reward SBI Platinum Corporate Card Nil Business Club Vistara SBI Card ₹ 1499 Premium & co-branded Apollo SBI Card ₹ 499 Premium & co-branded

(Source: Bank’s website)

Note: Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates as interest rates, fees & charges are subjected to change.

1. Shopping credit cards SBI shopping credit cards are for power consumers who want to earn rewards on normal purchases in clothing, electronics, groceries, and e-commerce.

SBI SimplyCLICK Card: It allows you to earn accelerated points on Amazon, BookMyShow, and other online merchants.

SBI SimplySAVE Card: It is ideal for frequent offline purchases in departmental stores, restaurants, and groceries.

Waivers of annual fees for achieving spending thresholds.

A hassle-free EMI conversion for expensive items.

2. Travel & lifestyle credit cards All these SBI cards are tailored to provide comfort, convenience, and decadent indulgence while traveling, whether you are on work or for leisure.

SBI Elite Card: An exclusive product that provides free access to international lounges, club memberships, and concierge to meet your personal needs.

An exclusive product that provides free access to international lounges, club memberships, and concierge to meet your personal needs. SBI IRCTC Card: It is great for train users in India, with discounts on purchase of tickets and no conversion fees.

It is great for train users in India, with discounts on purchase of tickets and no conversion fees. Etihad Guest SBI Card: It is ideal for foreign travellers who want to earn Etihad benefits and flying miles. Primary benefits: Free airport lounge entry

Travel insurance coverage

Air mile redemption

Discounts on flight and hotel 3. Reward credit cards SBI's reward cards are intended to maximize value to all of them if you enjoy putting some money in your pocket while spending.

SBI Card PRIME: It comes with a great rewards rate on utilities, grocery, restaurants and fuel.

It comes with a great rewards rate on utilities, grocery, restaurants and fuel. BPCL SBI Card: Earn fuel points on every transaction at the gas station. Primary benefits: Accrual of a lot of reward points

Redeem for gifts, coupons or statement credits

Milestone benefits

4. Business credit cards SBI has cards that are tailored to your profession or business relationship and can help you better manage and keep track of business expenses.

SBI Platinum Corporate Card: Manage and fast track corporate expenditures, with reports and acceptance around the globe. Primary benefits: Track expenses

High credit limit

Partner program benefits 5. Premium & co-branded credit cards SBI has premium cards with lifestyle enhancements and co-branded cards for the person who wants a status symbol in addition to perks.

Club Vistara SBI Card: Get airline perks and earn Club Vistara points.

Get airline perks and earn Club Vistara points. Apollo SBI Card: Offers health related advantages on medical and prescription drug expenses. Primary benefits: Rewards for wellness and health

Discounts for brand partnerships

Annual privilege gifts

In conclusion, take a moment to consider your credit needs, reward preferences, and spending habits before selecting an SBI credit card. An SBI credit card can be more than a means of payment; with responsible usage, it can become a valuable financial partner.