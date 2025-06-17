SBI credit cards: How many types are there and which one is right for you?

State Bank of India offers a diverse range of credit cards catering to various needs, budgets, and lifestyles, featuring personalized rewards and benefits for shopping and travel. Prospective users should assess their financial habits before choosing a card.

Dakshita Ojha
Published17 Jun 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Not sure which SBI credit card suits you? Compare features, benefits, and fees to make an informed choice.
State Bank of India provides a wide selection of credit cards to fit everyone's requirements, budgets and lifestyles. SBI offers credit card plans that allow for a variety of personalized rewards, special deals and enticing benefits that covers everything from everyday shopping to high-end vacations.

Let's take a look at all the types of credit cards available with SBI and the benefits of each.

Top SBI Bank credit cards 2025 

Credit card variant Joining feesCategory 

SBI SimplyCLICK Card

 499Shopping

SBI SimplySAVE Card

 499Shopping 

SBI Elite Card

 4999Travel & lifestyle

SBI IRCTC Card

 500Travel & lifestyle

SBI Etihad Guest Card

 1499Travel & lifestyle

SBI Card PRIME

 2999Reward 

BPCL SBI Card 

 1499Reward 

SBI Platinum Corporate Card

Nil Business 

Club Vistara SBI Card

 1499Premium & co-branded

Apollo SBI Card

 499Premium & co-branded

(Source: Bank’s website)

Note: Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates as interest rates, fees & charges are subjected to change.

1. Shopping credit cards

SBI shopping credit cards are for power consumers who want to earn rewards on normal purchases in clothing, electronics, groceries, and e-commerce.

  • SBI SimplyCLICK Card: It allows you to earn accelerated points on Amazon, BookMyShow, and other online merchants.
  • SBI SimplySAVE Card: It is ideal for frequent offline purchases in departmental stores, restaurants, and groceries.

Primary benefits:

  • Points earned for every purchase.
  • Waivers of annual fees for achieving spending thresholds.
  • A hassle-free EMI conversion for expensive items.

2. Travel & lifestyle credit cards

All these SBI cards are tailored to provide comfort, convenience, and decadent indulgence while traveling, whether you are on work or for leisure.

  • SBI Elite Card: An exclusive product that provides free access to international lounges, club memberships, and concierge to meet your personal needs.
  • SBI IRCTC Card: It is great for train users in India, with discounts on purchase of tickets and no conversion fees.
  • Etihad Guest SBI Card: It is ideal for foreign travellers who want to earn Etihad benefits and flying miles.

Primary benefits:

  • Free airport lounge entry
  • Travel insurance coverage
  • Air mile redemption
  • Discounts on flight and hotel

3. Reward credit cards

SBI's reward cards are intended to maximize value to all of them if you enjoy putting some money in your pocket while spending.

  • SBI Card PRIME: It comes with a great rewards rate on utilities, grocery, restaurants and fuel.
  • BPCL SBI Card: Earn fuel points on every transaction at the gas station.

Primary benefits:

  • Accrual of a lot of reward points
  • Redeem for gifts, coupons or statement credits
  • Milestone benefits

4. Business credit cards

SBI has cards that are tailored to your profession or business relationship and can help you better manage and keep track of business expenses.

  • SBI Platinum Corporate Card: Manage and fast track corporate expenditures, with reports and acceptance around the globe.

Primary benefits:

5. Premium & co-branded credit cards

SBI has premium cards with lifestyle enhancements and co-branded cards for the person who wants a status symbol in addition to perks.

  • Club Vistara SBI Card: Get airline perks and earn Club Vistara points.
  • Apollo SBI Card: Offers health related advantages on medical and prescription drug expenses.

Primary benefits:

  • Rewards for wellness and health
  • Discounts for brand partnerships
  • Annual privilege gifts

In conclusion, take a moment to consider your credit needs, reward preferences, and spending habits before selecting an SBI credit card. An SBI credit card can be more than a means of payment; with responsible usage, it can become a valuable financial partner.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

