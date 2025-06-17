SBI credit cards: How many types are there and which one is right for you?

State Bank of India provides a wide selection of credit cards to fit everyone's requirements, budgets and lifestyles. SBI offers credit card plans that allow for a variety of personalized rewards, special deals and enticing benefits that covers everything from everyday shopping to high-end vacations.
Let's take a look at all the types of credit cards available with SBI and the benefits of each.
|Credit card variant
|Joining fees
|Category
SBI SimplyCLICK Card
|₹499
|Shopping
SBI SimplySAVE Card
|₹499
|Shopping
SBI Elite Card
|₹4999
|Travel & lifestyle
SBI IRCTC Card
|₹500
|Travel & lifestyle
SBI Etihad Guest Card
|₹1499
|Travel & lifestyle
SBI Card PRIME
|₹2999
|Reward
BPCL SBI Card
|₹1499
|Reward
SBI Platinum Corporate Card
|Nil
|Business
Club Vistara SBI Card
|₹1499
|Premium & co-branded
Apollo SBI Card
|₹499
|Premium & co-branded
(Source: Bank’s website)
Note: Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates as interest rates, fees & charges are subjected to change.
SBI shopping credit cards are for power consumers who want to earn rewards on normal purchases in clothing, electronics, groceries, and e-commerce.
All these SBI cards are tailored to provide comfort, convenience, and decadent indulgence while traveling, whether you are on work or for leisure.
SBI's reward cards are intended to maximize value to all of them if you enjoy putting some money in your pocket while spending.
SBI has cards that are tailored to your profession or business relationship and can help you better manage and keep track of business expenses.
SBI has premium cards with lifestyle enhancements and co-branded cards for the person who wants a status symbol in addition to perks.
In conclusion, take a moment to consider your credit needs, reward preferences, and spending habits before selecting an SBI credit card. An SBI credit card can be more than a means of payment; with responsible usage, it can become a valuable financial partner.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
