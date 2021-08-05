The State Bank of India (SBI) has said its digital services will remain affected for a few hours due to maintenance work on August 6-7. SBI's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono Lite, internet banking, and Yono Business, will remain affected between 22.45 hrs on 6 August and 01.15 hrs on 7 August.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," SBI tweeted.

Posting an announcement with the tweet, SBI said, "We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 6 August and 01.15 hrs on 7 August (150 minutes). During this period, internet banking/Yono/Yono Lite/Yono Business will be unavailable."

We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us, the country's top lender added.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/yO7UDdXuEG — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, to safeguard the interest of its customers, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new and enhanced security feature – ‘SIM Binding’ in Yono and Yono Lite.

The new version of these platforms will protect customers from various digital frauds. With the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the Bank.

To access the new version of Yono and YONO Lite with enhanced security features, users will have to update their mobile app and complete the one-time registration process on these Apps.

In other news, SBI on Wednesday reported a 55.25 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax at ₹6,504 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by lower provisioning for bad loans and higher non-interest income. The lender's standalone profit after tax stood at ₹4,189 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

