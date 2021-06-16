The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has said its digital services will remain affected for a few hours due to maintenance work on June 17. SBI's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), will remain affected between 12.30 and 2.30 am on June 17(Thursday).

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," India's top lender tweeted.

SBI online banking services were also affected for four hours on June 13. Bank's services such as INB, YONO, YONO Lite, and UPI were also affected due to the maintenance activities for few hours on May 21-23.

The mobile banking app of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, which has been under the regulatory lens for network outages, was down for an hour on Tuesday due to unspecified issues. The city headquartered bank said the issues were faced for an hour late in the morning on Tuesday and the same was resolved in an hour. It urged customers to use the net banking alternative to transact in the interim.

With over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country, SBI is the largest lender in India. It had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users as of December 31. SBI YONO has over 34.5 million registered users. YONO witnesses 9 million logins per day, the lender earlier mentioned.

SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

Meanwhile, amid the current pandemic situation, SBI is offering a loan for covid-19 treatment at the lowest interest rate. SBI has launched a collateral-free loan offer to those having an account in any of the SBI branches and need money to meet medical expenses related to the covid-19 treatment of self and family members on or after 1 April.

The loan is offered to salaried and non-salaried persons, and pensioners. Thus, to get the loan amount sanctioned, any of these SBI customers will be required to submit a covid positive report.

