The State Bank of India (SBI) customers who are interested in filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR) can do so with Tax2Win on the YONO app. The country's top lender has recently announced that its customers can file their ITR on the YONO app. "Do you want to file an ITR? You can do it FREE with Tax2win on YONO. All you need is 5 documents. Download now: sbiyono.sbi," SBI tweeted.

The SBI customers who are interested in filing ITR through the YONO app must note that there are certain documents that one needs while filing an ITR.

1) PAN card

2) Aadhaar card

3) Form-16

4) Tax deduction details

5) Interest income certificates

6) Investment proofs for tax saving

SBI customers have to follow certain steps in order to file their ITR through the YONO app.

The customers have to login to SBI YONO.

Then the users have to select the option 'Shops and Orders'

Now, the candidates have to select ' Tax and Investment'

Then one has to select 'Tax2Win'

In September, the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) extended the ITR filing deadline FY 2020-21 for individuals till 31 December 2021, mostly for the difficulties faced by taxpayers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December, 2021," Finance Ministry had said in a statement.

