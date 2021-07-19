The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has issued a notice to its customers. The bank has intimated the account holders to link their PAN-Aadhaar card by September 30. The Bank has further said that if they fail to do so, they will face difficulty enjoying a seamless banking service.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI said on its official website.

The notice has further stated that the linking of PAN with the Aadhaar is mandatory. If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, then PAN will be rendered inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2021.

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline

Last month, the Union government extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to September 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline was earlier set as March 31 but was later revised to June 30.

How to link PAN-Aadhaar card?

The two documents can be linked either via SMS or on the website of the Income Tax department.

For linking via SMS, type UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar number><space><10-digit PAN> and send it to 567678 or 56161. Once the message is sent to either of the two numbers, PAN will be linked to the Aadhaar card.

For linking through the website, go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on "Link Aadhaar" under the "Our Services" tab. Next, enter details like PAN, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar and mobile number and click on "Link Aadhaar". The two documents will then be linked.

PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including the opening of bank accounts, cash deposits in bank accounts, the opening of Demat accounts, transactions of immovable properties and dealing in securities. Aadhaar is biometric-based and cannot be obtained based on any other identification document, linking the two is considered crucial for tax administration.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!