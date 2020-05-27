SBI cuts FD rates for second time in a month. Latest rates here

State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 40 basis points (bps) across all tenor. This is the second rate cut in a month. The latest FD rates are effective today, 27 May, SBI mentioned on its website. SBI also cut interest rates on bulk deposits (of ₹2 crore or more) by up to 50 bps. The maximum offered by SBI under this category is 3%. The new rates under this category is also applicable from today.