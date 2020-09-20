ICICI Bank gives 2.5% interest on deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days. On deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days 3%. ICICI Bank has sharply cut the interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) on FDs maturing in 91 days to 184 days. These deposits will now fetch 3.5%. On deposits maturing in 185 days to 289 days, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 4.40%. The bank has slashed interest rates on FDs maturing in 290 days to less than 1 year by 10 bps. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank is offering 4.4% on FDs maturing 290 days to less than 1 year. Term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months will fetch an interest rate of 5%. Now, FDs with tenure of 18 months to 2 years will give you 5.10% interest, and 2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.15%. According to the latest revision, ICICI Bank FDs maturing in 5-10 years will now give you 5.50% interest. These rates are with effect from 7 September. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get interest ranging from 3% to 6.3% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.