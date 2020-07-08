State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has announced a reduction in its MCLR by 5-10 bps in the shorter tenors - up to 3 months. This comes into effect from 10th July 2020.

SBI said the measure has been taken to boost credit off take and revive demand.

This is 14th consecutive reduction in the bank’s MCLR. With this revision, SBI’s MCLR up to 3 months tenor comes down to 6.65%.

Last month, India's biggest lender State Bank of India or SBI had cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate or MCLR. SBI had reduced MCLR by 25 bps across all tenors, with effect from June 10, 2020. SBI's one-year MCLR, against which home loans are typically benchmarked, has come down to 7% per annum.

If your floating rate home loan is linked to MCLR or marginal cost of funds based lending rate, you will have a reset clause and from that date the new rates will become applicable.

Banks have been cutting their lending rates, citing adequate liquidity.

On Tuesday, private sector lender HDFC Bank cut its MCLR rates across tenors with immediate effect.

Earlier this week, state-run Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra announced reduction in their marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively, across all tenors, effective July 7. Bengaluru-based Canara Bank cut its one-year MCLR to 7.55 per cent from 7.65 per cent earlier.

