Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) permits certain amount of daily cash withdrawal limits for certain debit cardholders. Depending upon the variant of the card, the daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh. SBI also allows free transactions to its customers at ATMs for 8-10 times in a month. Over and above these mandated number of free transactions, the bank charges a certain amount to its customers. With effect from 1st October, SBI has revised service charges. It will also charge for declined ATM transactions due to insufficient balance in savings account.

Take a look at some of the daily ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable to SBI debit cards:

SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Cards

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹20,000

It is the most popular ATM-cum-debit card provided by the bank.

SBI Global International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

With SBI Global International Debit Card you get access to your account whenever and wherever you want.

SBI My Card International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

You can use it to purchase goods at merchant establishments for making payment online and withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe.

sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card is a multi-purpose international debit card which comes with contactless technology. Contactless debit card is secured with a contact and contactless chip along with Magstripe and NFC antenna. As contactless transactions require significantly less time compared to traditional card based transactions, these cards enhances the customer convenience, while at the same time enable the merchants to process payments faster.

SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card acts as a payment-cum-access card at Mumbai Metro stations and also as a standard shopping-cum-ATM debit card.

SBI Silver International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

SBI Gold International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹50,000

SBI Gold International Debit Card can be used to purchase goods at merchant establishments, for making payment online and to withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe.

SBI Platinum International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹1,00,000

With SBI Platinum International Debit Card you can make payment online and withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe.