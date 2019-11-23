State Bank of India (SBI) offers seven types of ATM-cum-debit cards to its customers. These SBI ATM-cum-debit cards include the Classic and Maestro Debit card, the Global International Debit card, the Gold International Debit card and the Platinum International Debit card, among others. These SBI ATM cards enable customers to make cash withdrawals up to a certain limit. The bank has also set certain charges for services such as issuance of the ATM-cum-debit cards. Depending upon the variant of the card, it has different daily cash withdrawal limit. So, let's take a look at know SBI debit cards, transaction-related rules and ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable applicable.

1) SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Cards

It is the most popular ATM-cum-debit card provided by the bank.

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹20,000

Here are some of the charges applicable to the SBI Classic Debit card:

Issuance charges -Nil

Annual Maintenance Charges - ₹125/- plus GST

Card replacement charges - ₹300/- plus GST

2) SBI Global International Debit Card

With SBI Global International Debit Card you get access to your account whenever and wherever you want.

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

Here are some of the charges applicable to the SBI Global International Debit Card

Issuance Charges - Nil

Annual Maintenance Charges - ₹175/- plus GST

Card replacement charges - ₹300/- plus GST

3) SBI Gold International Debit Card

SBI Gold International Debit Card can be used to purchase goods at merchant establishments, for making payment online and to withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe.

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹50,000

Here are some of the charges applicable to SBI Gold International Debit Card

Issuance Charges - ₹100/- plus GST

Annual Maintenance Charges - ₹175/- plus GST

Card replacement charges - ₹300/- plus GST

4) SBI Platinum International Debit Card

With SBI Platinum International Debit Card you can make payment online and withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹ ₹1,00,000

Issuance charges - ₹100/- plus GST

Here are some of the charges applicable to SBI Platinum International Debit Card

Annual Maintenance Charges - ₹175/- plus GST

Card replacement charges - ₹300/- plus GST

5) sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card

sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card is a multi-purpose international debit card which comes with contactless technology. Contactless debit card is secured with a contact and contactless chip along with Magstripe and NFC antenna. As contactless transactions require significantly less time compared to traditional card based transactions, these cards enhances the customer convenience, while at the same time enable the merchants to process payments faster.

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

Here are some of the charges applicable to sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card

Issuance charges - Nil

Annual Maintenance Charges - ₹175/- plus GST

Card replacement charges - ₹300/- plus GST

6) SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card acts as a payment-cum-access card at Mumbai Metro stations and also as a standard shopping-cum-ATM debit card.

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

Here are some of the charges applicable to SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

Issuance charges - ₹100/- at the time of issuance of the card. Metro Card comes pre loaded with ₹50/-

Annual Maintenance Charges - ₹175 plus applicable GST

Card replacement charges - ₹300/- plus applicable GST

7) SBI My Card International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

Here are some of the charges applicable to SBI My Card International Debit Card

Issuance charges - ₹250 + GST

Annual Maintenance Charges - ₹175/- plus GST per annum from the second year of issue.

Card replacement charges There will be no replacement Card issued against your lost “My Card" Debit Card. However, you can apply for a fresh “My Card" Debit Card against an issuance charge of ₹250/- plus GST.