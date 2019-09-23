Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) permits daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs for certain debit card holders. Last year in November, the bank had halved the daily cash withdrawal limits for Classic and Maestro debit cards. Depending on the card and its variant, different cash withdrawal limits are applicable to SBI cards. SBI allows free transactions to its customers at ATMs for 8-10 times in a month. Over and above these mandated number of free transactions, SBI charges a certain amount to its customers. Effective 1st October, SBI will also charge for transaction decline due to insufficient balance and cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs.

Here are some of the ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable to SBI debit cards.

SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Cards: It is the most popular ATM-cum-debit card provided by the bank.

ATM withdrawal limit: Minimum: ₹100, Maximum: ₹20,000

SBI Global International Debit Card: With SBI Global International Debit Card you get access to your account whenever and wherever you want.

ATM withdrawal limit: Minimum: ₹100, Maximum: ₹40,000

SBI Gold International Debit Card: SBI Gold International Debit Card can be used to purchase goods at merchant establishments, for making payment online and to withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe.

ATM withdrawal limit: Minimum: ₹100, Maximum: ₹50,000

SBI Platinum International Debit Card: With SBI Platinum International Debit Card you can make payment online and withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe

ATM withdrawal limit: Minimum: ₹100, Maximum: ₹1,00,000

Debit card frauds are a thing of the past as SBI's Yono app allows you to withdraw cash at the select ATMs of the bank without having a debit card at all. Yono is a digital banking platform of SBI and customers can use it on their smartphones to make digital transactions and payments.