Country's largest lender State Bank of India ( SBI ) offers seven types of ATM-cum-debit cards to its customers. Depending upon the variant of the card, the daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh. With effect from 1st July, SBI has revised its ATM withdrawal rules . As per the information available on the official website ( sbi.co.in ), SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month. Beyond this, customers are charged on each transaction.

Let's take a look at some of the daily ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable to SBI debit cards:

1) SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Cards

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹20,000

2) SBI Global International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

3) SBI Gold International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹50,000

4) SBI Platinum International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹ ₹1,00,000

5) sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

6) SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

7) SBI My Card International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: ₹40,000

SBI ATM cash withdrawal with OTP

SBI has extended one-time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal for ₹10,000 and above throughout the day across all its ATMs in the country with effect from 18 September. For this, you will have to enter the OTP sent by the bank on your registered mobile number. If you fail to do so, the transaction will get cancelled. "Your transactions at SBI ATMs are now more secure than ever. SBI extends OTP based cash withdrawal facility to 24x7 for amount ₹10,000 and above from 18.09.2020," country's top lender had tweeted.

Recently, SBI had launched new facility for debit card users to help curb the ATM frauds which have been on the rise. The bank had alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them.

