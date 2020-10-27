Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Money >Personal Finance >SBI daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for different types of debit cards. Check here
SBI has AAA credit scores from local credit companies, and its AT1 offering is rated AA+ and can be called back by the lender after five years or any year thereafter.mint

SBI daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for different types of debit cards. Check here

2 min read . 11:34 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Depending upon the variant of the card, SBI has different daily cash withdrawal limit
  • A look at some of the ATM daily cash withdrawal limits applicable to SBI debit cards

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers seven types of ATM-cum-debit cards to its customers. Depending upon the variant of the card, the daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from 20,000 to 1 lakh. With effect from 1st July, SBI has revised its ATM withdrawal rules. As per the information available on the official website (sbi.co.in), SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month. Beyond this, customers are charged on each transaction.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers seven types of ATM-cum-debit cards to its customers. Depending upon the variant of the card, the daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from 20,000 to 1 lakh. With effect from 1st July, SBI has revised its ATM withdrawal rules. As per the information available on the official website (sbi.co.in), SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month. Beyond this, customers are charged on each transaction.

Let's take a look at some of the daily ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable to SBI debit cards:

Let's take a look at some of the daily ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable to SBI debit cards:

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

1) SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Cards

ATM withdrawal limit: 20,000

2) SBI Global International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: 40,000

3) SBI Gold International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: 50,000

4) SBI Platinum International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: 1,00,000

5) sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: 40,000

6) SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

ATM withdrawal limit: 40,000

7) SBI My Card International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: 40,000

SBI ATM cash withdrawal with OTP

SBI has extended one-time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal for 10,000 and above throughout the day across all its ATMs in the country with effect from 18 September. For this, you will have to enter the OTP sent by the bank on your registered mobile number. If you fail to do so, the transaction will get cancelled. "Your transactions at SBI ATMs are now more secure than ever. SBI extends OTP based cash withdrawal facility to 24x7 for amount 10,000 and above from 18.09.2020," country's top lender had tweeted.

Recently, SBI had launched new facility for debit card users to help curb the ATM frauds which have been on the rise. The bank had alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.