SBI has extended one-time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal for ₹10,000 and above throughout the day across all its ATMs in the country with effect from 18 September. For this, you will have to enter the OTP sent by the bank on your registered mobile number. If you fail to do so, the transaction will get cancelled. "Your transactions at SBI ATMs are now more secure than ever. SBI extends OTP based cash withdrawal facility to 24x7 for amount ₹10,000 and above from 18.09.2020," country's top lender had tweeted.