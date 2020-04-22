With the nationwide lockdown imposed across the country to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, country's top lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has informed its customers that debit cards delivery will be delayed. So, if you are an SBI customer and you recently applied for a new debit card, then it is very likely that the delivery will be delayed due to the restrictions on movement amid the extended lockdown till 3 May. SBI has made this announcement on its official website. "Due to prevailing Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions on movement we regret to inform that debit cards delivery will be delayed. We regret the inconvenience caused. Stay home. Stay safe," the announcement read.

Banks have changed timings of their branches, working with reduced staff, practicing social distancing and are pushing people to use digital channels instead of visiting the branch.

So, if you are planning to get a new debit card during the lockdown, you can still apply for one from your home. SBI allows its customers to apply for a new debit card online through its internet banking facility.

How to apply online for new SBI debit cards:

1) Login to SBI's official website

2) Now, click on 'e-Services' tab

3) Select the option titled 'ATM card services'.

4) Now, click on ‘Request ATM/debit card’ tab

5) A new page will appear on your screen. Select the savings account for which you wish to receive the new ATM card. From the drop down menu, select the type of ATM card you wish to receive.

6) Click on the submit tab.

