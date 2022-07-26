SBI contactless debit cards can be used to make purchases and online payment in India and around the world. SBI Global International Contactless Debit Card can be used to purchase goods at merchant establishments, for making payment online and withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe. SBI Global Contactless Debit Card comes with an EMV Chip which provides additional security.

How does SBI debit contactless card work?

A customer can make electronic payments by just waving the contactless card near the PoS terminal without any need for dipping or swiping the Card on PoS, thereby the debit card will always be in the customer’s custody.

“The PIN will not be prompted if the NFC enabled Card is being used at NFC terminal for transaction up to ₹5000/-. Maximum such five contactless transactions without PIN are permitted per day," according to SBI's website.

“Enjoy the convenience and safety to pay with your SBI Visa Debit Card. Activate contactless transactions on your card by sending an SMS SWON NFC CCCCC to 09223966666 or via the #SBI website." SBI tweeted.

How to enable SBI Contactless debit card through SMS

SBI customers can send an SMS SWON NFC CCCCC to 09223966666 from their registered mobile.

Note: CCCCC last 5 digits of your card.

How to enable SBI contactless debit card online

Login in online SBI

Select Menu - E-services - ATM card services

Select account number - Select card Number - Select services

Now, change usage type - NFC Usage

Select enable and submit.

How to apply for SBI Contactless debit card

SBI's 24x7 helpline through Tollfree 1800 11 2211 (BSNL/MTNL), 1800 425 3800 or Toll no. 080-26599990.

Mail at contactcentre@sbi.co.in

Write to State Bank Contact Centre, P.O. Box No. 825, Bangalore 560 008.