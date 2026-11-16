SBI Defence ETF Fund of Fund opens today: 5 stocks account for over 53% of its portfolio. Should investors subscribe?

SBI Mutual Fund has opened a new fund offer (NFO) for its SBI BSE India Defence ETF Fund of Fund (FoF), offering investors another route to invest in India's defence sector. However, the fund's exposure is heavily concentrated in a handful of companies, with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Solar Industries together accounting for more than 45% of its underlying benchmark.
The NFO opened on November 16 and will close on November 30, 2026. Investors can subscribe at an offer price of ₹10 per unit, with a minimum initial investment of ₹5,000.
The scheme comes at a time when defence stocks have attracted investor interest amid expectations of higher domestic defence production, government procurement and export opportunities. However, investors considering the new fund should understand its underlying portfolio, sector concentration and risks before investing.
The scheme is structured as a fund of funds, which means it will invest in units of an underlying mutual fund scheme rather than directly selecting and holding individual stocks.
In this case, the underlying investment is the SBI BSE India Defence ETF, which tracks the BSE India Defence Index. Investors will therefore get exposure to the companies forming part of the index through a single mutual fund investment.
The structure also means that the FoF's returns will depend on the performance of the underlying ETF, after accounting for applicable expenses. It is a passive investment route and does not involve an active fund manager choosing defence stocks based on individual company prospects.
SBI Mutual Fund filed the draft scheme with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 13, 2026.
The concentration of the underlying benchmark is an important consideration for investors.
According to the BSE India Defence Index factsheet dated October 30, 2026, HAL has the highest weightage at 16.47%, followed by BEL at 15.49% and Solar Industries India at 13.59%.
Together, these three companies account for 45.55% of the index. The top five constituents account for 56.27% of its weight.
Company
Index weight
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|16.47%
|Bharat Electronics
|15.49%
|Solar Industries India
|13.59%
|Larsen & Toubro
|5.59%
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|5.13%
|Top five combined
|56.27%
The index has 33 constituents and follows a capped free-float market capitalisation methodology. Its composition is reviewed semi-annually, in June and December.
This concentration means that the performance of a few large companies could have a substantial influence on the fund's returns. Although the index includes several businesses involved in defence manufacturing and related activities, it is not equivalent to a diversified equity portfolio.
The BSE India Defence Index has delivered strong historical returns, although investors should distinguish between actual and back-tested performance.
According to the October 30, 2026 factsheet, the index delivered the following annualised returns:
Period
Annualised total returns
|1 year
|5.57%
|3 years
|34.75%
|5 years
|40.93%
However, the index was launched only on August 14, 2025. Its three-year and five-year figures therefore include back-tested returns rather than actual live index performance over those periods.
The factsheet also reports five-year annualised risk, measured by standard deviation, of 27.19%. Its price-to-earnings ratio stood at 45.01 and price-to-book ratio at 11.51 as of October 30, 2026.
These figures underline why investors should not evaluate the fund only on the basis of its historical returns. Back-tested performance does not guarantee similar future returns, particularly in a sector where valuations and order flows can change significantly.
The defence sector could benefit from India's efforts to expand domestic manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports and increase defence exports. However, these opportunities do not automatically translate into attractive stock returns.
Defence companies are exposed to risks such as delays in government orders, project execution challenges, changes in procurement priorities and fluctuations in raw material costs. Their earnings can also depend on the timing of large contracts.
The index's concentration adds another layer of risk. With more than half its weight in five companies, a correction in a few major constituents could weigh heavily on the overall portfolio.
Investors should also account for the additional expense of investing through a FoF structure, which can involve expenses at both the FoF and underlying ETF levels.
The underlying SBI BSE India Defence ETF carries a very high risk classification in its KIM.
For investors, the new scheme offers a relatively straightforward way to gain exposure to defence stocks without buying individual shares or managing an ETF directly. However, it should be assessed as a thematic investment rather than a replacement for diversified equity funds.
Investors should consider their risk appetite, existing exposure to defence stocks and investment horizon before committing money to the NFO.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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