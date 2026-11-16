SBI Defence ETF Fund of Fund opens today: 5 stocks account for over 53% of its portfolio. Should investors subscribe?

SBI Mutual Fund has opened a new fund offer (NFO) for its SBI BSE India Defence ETF Fund of Fund (FoF), offering investors another route to invest in India's defence sector. However, the fund's exposure is heavily concentrated in a handful of companies, with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Solar Industries together accounting for more than 45% of its underlying benchmark.

The NFO opened on November 16 and will close on November 30, 2026. Investors can subscribe at an offer price of ₹10 per unit, with a minimum initial investment of ₹5,000.

The scheme comes at a time when defence stocks have attracted investor interest amid expectations of higher domestic defence production, government procurement and export opportunities. However, investors considering the new fund should understand its underlying portfolio, sector concentration and risks before investing.

How does the SBI Defence FoF work? The scheme is structured as a fund of funds, which means it will invest in units of an underlying mutual fund scheme rather than directly selecting and holding individual stocks.

In this case, the underlying investment is the SBI BSE India Defence ETF, which tracks the BSE India Defence Index. Investors will therefore get exposure to the companies forming part of the index through a single mutual fund investment.

The structure also means that the FoF's returns will depend on the performance of the underlying ETF, after accounting for applicable expenses. It is a passive investment route and does not involve an active fund manager choosing defence stocks based on individual company prospects.

SBI Mutual Fund filed the draft scheme with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 13, 2026.

HAL, BEL and Solar Industries account for 45.55% of the index The concentration of the underlying benchmark is an important consideration for investors.

According to the BSE India Defence Index factsheet dated October 30, 2026, HAL has the highest weightage at 16.47%, followed by BEL at 15.49% and Solar Industries India at 13.59%.

Together, these three companies account for 45.55% of the index. The top five constituents account for 56.27% of its weight.

Company Index weight Hindustan Aeronautics 16.47% Bharat Electronics 15.49% Solar Industries India 13.59% Larsen & Toubro 5.59% Mahindra & Mahindra 5.13% Top five combined 56.27%

The index has 33 constituents and follows a capped free-float market capitalisation methodology. Its composition is reviewed semi-annually, in June and December.

This concentration means that the performance of a few large companies could have a substantial influence on the fund's returns. Although the index includes several businesses involved in defence manufacturing and related activities, it is not equivalent to a diversified equity portfolio.

What has been the performance of the defence index? The BSE India Defence Index has delivered strong historical returns, although investors should distinguish between actual and back-tested performance.

According to the October 30, 2026 factsheet, the index delivered the following annualised returns:

Period Annualised total returns 1 year 5.57% 3 years 34.75% 5 years 40.93%

However, the index was launched only on August 14, 2025. Its three-year and five-year figures therefore include back-tested returns rather than actual live index performance over those periods.

The factsheet also reports five-year annualised risk, measured by standard deviation, of 27.19%. Its price-to-earnings ratio stood at 45.01 and price-to-book ratio at 11.51 as of October 30, 2026.

These figures underline why investors should not evaluate the fund only on the basis of its historical returns. Back-tested performance does not guarantee similar future returns, particularly in a sector where valuations and order flows can change significantly.

What should investors consider before investing? The defence sector could benefit from India's efforts to expand domestic manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports and increase defence exports. However, these opportunities do not automatically translate into attractive stock returns.

Defence companies are exposed to risks such as delays in government orders, project execution challenges, changes in procurement priorities and fluctuations in raw material costs. Their earnings can also depend on the timing of large contracts.

The index's concentration adds another layer of risk. With more than half its weight in five companies, a correction in a few major constituents could weigh heavily on the overall portfolio.

Investors should also account for the additional expense of investing through a FoF structure, which can involve expenses at both the FoF and underlying ETF levels.

The underlying SBI BSE India Defence ETF carries a very high risk classification in its KIM.

For investors, the new scheme offers a relatively straightforward way to gain exposure to defence stocks without buying individual shares or managing an ETF directly. However, it should be assessed as a thematic investment rather than a replacement for diversified equity funds.