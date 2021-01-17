SBI doorstep banking service facility: 10 things to know

State Bank of India ( SBI ) provides doorstep banking services to its customers. The cash is delivered under its doorstep delivery services. This facility provides the convenience of banking services to the customers at their doorsteps. Have you registered for SBI's doorstep banking yet? It not, you can do to avail the banking facilities at your doorstep. "Your bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today! To know more: https://bank.sbi/dsb Toll-Free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721," SBI said in a tweet.

Your bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today!



To know more: https://t.co/m4Od9LofF6



Toll-Free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721#DoorstepBanking #DSB #Banking #CashWithdrawal pic.twitter.com/HzHFivHxaf — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 16, 2021

SBI's Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services: 10 things to know

1) Doorstep banking service includes cash pickup, cash delivery, cheque pickup, cheque requisition slip pickup, form 15H pickup, delivery of drafts, delivery of term deposit advice, life certificate pickup and KYC documents pickup.

2) The service request can be made at toll-free number 1800111103 between 9 am to 4 pm on working days at the centre.

3) The service request for registration is done at the home branch.

4) Doorstep banking service is available to only fully KYC-compliant customers.

5) Charges of Doorstep Banking Services

Financial Services

Cash deposit- ₹75/-+ GST

Cash payment / withdrawal- ₹75/- + GST

Pick up of Cheque/Instrument- ₹75/- + GST

Pick up of Cheque Book Requisition Slip- ₹75/- + GST

Non-financial Services

Term Deposit Advice & Statement of Account (Savings Bank Account) - Free

Statement of Current Account ( Duplicate) ₹100/- + GST

6) The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to ₹20,000/-per transaction per day.

7) Account holders with a valid registered mobile number within 5 Km radius of their home branch will be able to avail these services.

8) Customers with accounts that are operated jointly will not be able to avail these services.

9) The service will also be unavailable for minor account and accounts of non-personal nature.

10) Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque/withdrawal form with passbook.

Apart from SBI, banks like HDFC, ICICI, Axis, IndusInd and Kotak Mahindra also provide doorstep banking services facility to their customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via