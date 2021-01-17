SBI doorstep banking service facility: 10 things to know

State Bank of India (SBI) provides doorstep banking services to its customers. The cash is delivered under its doorstep delivery services. This facility provides the convenience of banking services to the customers at their doorsteps. Have you registered for SBI's doorstep banking yet? It not, you can do to avail the banking facilities at your doorstep. "Your bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today! To know more: https://bank.sbi/dsb Toll-Free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721," SBI said in a tweet.