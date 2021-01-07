SBI dos and don'ts list to secure your ATM card and PIN

State Bank of India (SBI) has given some tips to its customers on ways to keep their money safe. SBI has recommended that customers should conduct ATM transactions in complete privacy in order to avoid any banking fraud. "Your ATM CARD & PIN are important. Here are some tips to keep your money - safe & secured," SBI tweeted.

SBI has listed out some dos and dont's of ATM transactions on its' website also

Dos

1) Conduct your ATM transactions in complete privacy, never let anyone see you entering your Personal Identi?cation Number (ATM Password).

2) After completion of transaction ensure that welcome screen is displayed on ATM screen.

3) Ensure your current mobile number is registered with the bank so that you can get alerts for all your transactions.

4) Beware of suspicious movements of people around the ATM or strangers trying to engage you in conversation.

5) Do check if the card given to you by the merchant after completion of the transaction is your card.

6) Look for extra devices attached to the ATMs that looks suspicious.

7) Inform the bank if the ATM / debit card is lost or stolen, immediately, report if any unauthorised transaction.

8) Check the transaction alert SMSs and bank statements regularly.

9) If cash is not dispensed and ATM does not display “cash out" please report to the Bank on the number mentioned in the Notice Board.

10) Immediately check your phone for SMS for debit amount.

Dont's

1) Do not write your PIN on the card, memorise your PIN number.

2) Do not take help from strangers or handover your card to anyone for using it.

3) Do not disclose your PIN to anyone, including bank employees and family members.

4) Do not allow the card to go out of your sight when you are making a payment.

5) Avoid speaking on the mobile phone while you are transacting.

In order to make your transactions safe and secure, SBI extended one-time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal for ₹10,000 and above throughout the day across all its ATMs in the country effective 18 September 2020.

Recently, the bank had launched new facility for debit card users to help curb the ATM frauds which have been on the rise. The bank had alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them.

