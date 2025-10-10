SBI Down: Attention customers! UPI, YONO more services to be unavailable on THIS date; what to do?

The State Bank of India on Friday said that some of its services will be temporarily unavailable due to scheduled maintenance activity after October 11 midnight. As part of the move, SBI UPI services will not be available for a time period of one hour.

This may come as an inconvenience to customers who may go out in the late hours and try to use SBI UPI services. However, with the bank's warning, SBI UPI users can be now equipped from beforehand to avoid any inconvenience.

SBI down: What services are going to be hit? SBI services including SBI UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT and RTGS will be unavailable tonight after midnight.

SBI down: Timings SBI will be down for online users on 11 October, between 1:10 am and 2:10 am, the bank said in a post on X.

“Due to scheduled maintenance activity, our services UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT & RTGS will be temporarily unavailable from 01:10 hrs to 02:10 hrs on 11.10.2025 (60 Minutes). These services will resume by 02:10 hrs on 11.10.2025 (IST),” it said.

What should customers do? SBI customers who are planning to make online transactions during the SBI down period have been advised to use the ATM and UPI Lite services. While UPI will be down, UPI Lite will work.

Customers can also carry cash with them or use other bank accounts to make online transactions in case of emergencies.

“Meanwhile, customers are advised to use our ATM and UPI Lite Services. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” SBI said.

SBI UPI down The maintenance activity comes days after several users complained that SBI UPI was down on October 8. The bank acknowledged the issue and urged customers to use UPI Lite.

“We are facing intermittent technical issues in SBI UPI, due to which some customers may face temporary declines in UPI services. This will be resolved by 20:00 Hrs IST dated 08.10.2025. Customers may continue to use UPI lite services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” SBI said.