SBI economists propose 'Adopt-A-Family' scheme with income tax benefits

"When the Government had announced that well off people could surrender cylinders so that the government could save on gas subsidy bill, there was resistance as people thought let others give up and I will do later. Thus even after the intense campaigning there has been thus only 1 crore people have surrendered (out of almost 30 crore consumers) indicating that it is only incentivisation and deterrent that will result in agents giving up subsidy," they said in the report.