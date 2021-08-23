SBI Education loan to study abroad: Interest rate, benefits, features explained

SBI Education loan to study abroad: Interest rate, benefits, features explained2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
SBI Global Ed-Vantage education loan: Applicants can click on 'Apply Now', fill in the required details and submit the application process
SBI Education loan to study abroad: SBI Global Ed-Vantage is an overseas education loan exclusively for those who wish to pursue full-time regular courses at foreign colleges and universities. With an upward trend of students preferring foreign education to accomplish their career goals, SBI extends a hand towards them for making this possible with a customized financing solution.
Courses covered under SBI Global Ed-Vantage loan scheme
· Regular Graduate Degree
· Post-Graduate Degree
· Diploma
· Certificate / Doctorate Courses
Students can pursue these courses in any discipline from colleges/universities in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand.
Loan amount: Individuals can avail of this loan of starting ₹7.50 lakh up to ₹1.50 crore
Interest Rate: SBI provides an attractive interest rate of 8.65% with a special 0.50% concession for female applicants
Repayment
· Repayment will commence 6 months after completion of course
· Repayment up to a maximum of 15 years
Expenses covered in the SBI Global Ed-Vantage scheme
· Travel expense/passage money
· Tuition fees
· Examination/library/lab fees
· Books/equipment/instruments/uniform/computers’ fees at reasonable cost
· Cost of additional requirements like project work/thesis/study tours (not exceeding 20% of total tuition fees)
· Other expenses like caution deposit/building fund/refundable deposit supported by institution bills/receipts (not exceeding 10% of total tuition fees)
Features and Benefits:
· Convenient and fast online application process through SBI’s website
· Applicants can click on ‘Apply Now’, fill in the required details and submit the application process
· Early loan approval: The loan will be sanctioned before the student’s I-20/visa
· Tax exemption under Section 80(E) of the Income Tax Act
· Fee payable to college/school/hostel
Documents required for the application process:
· Mark sheet of class 10th and 12th, Graduation (if applicable) and Entrance Exam result
· Admission letter/offer letter/id card from the university as proof of admission
· Schedule of expenses for course
· Copies of letter conferring scholarship, free-ship, etc.
· Gap certificate, if applicable (self-declaration from thestudent for agap in studies)
· Passport size photographs of Student / Parent / Co-borrower / Guarantor (1 copy each)
· Asset-Liability Statement of Co-applicant / Guarantor (Applicable for loans above ₹7.50 lacs)
For Salaried People:
(a) Latest Salary Slip
(b) Form 16 OR latest IT Return (ITR V)
For other than Salaried People:
(a) Business address proof (if applicable)
(b) Latest IT Returns (if applicable)
· Bank Account Statement for the last six months of Parent / Guardian/ Guarantor
· Copy of Sale Deed and other documents of title to theproperty in respect of immovable property offered as collateral security / Photocopy of Liquid Security offered as collateral
· Permanent Account Number (PAN) of Student / Parent / Co-borrower / Guarantor
· Aadhaar (mandatory, if eligible under various interest subsidy schemes of GOI)
· Passport
· Submission of Officially Valid Document as proof of identity and address
· Passport/Driving License/ Voter’s ID card
