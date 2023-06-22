SBI extends these two special fixed deposit (FD) schemes. Check details here2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 12:04 PM IST
SBI extends its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens, SBI WeCare. The bank also extends the validity of the Amrit Kalash special FD scheme
State Bank of India (SBI) has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens - SBI WeCare, which offers higher interest rates to the elderly on tenures between 5 years to 10 years.
