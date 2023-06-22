State Bank of India (SBI) has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens - SBI WeCare, which offers higher interest rates to the elderly on tenures between 5 years to 10 years.

"SBI takes pride in its association with Senior Citizens and introduces a new Deposit Scheme “SBI WECARE' protecting their income by offering additional interest on Term Deposits," the bank said on its website.

Last date to invest in SBI special fixed deposit for senior citizens

SBI WeCare has been extended to September 30, 2023. The scheme is available on fresh deposits and renewal of maturing deposits.

SBI WeCare interest rate

The interest rate offered on SBI Wecare is 7.50%.

Earlier, HDFC Bank extended special fixed deposits for senior citizens. The last date to invest in the Senior Citizen Care FD plan has been extended to July 7, 2023, as per the bank's website.

SBI extends Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit scheme

SBI has extended the validity of Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. The bank previously introduced this special FD, and it was valid from February 15, 2023, through March 31, 2023. But on April 12, 2023, SBI stated that its Amrit Kalash FD retail term deposit programme has been extended till 30th June 2023. And, now, it has been further extended.

Last date to invest in SBI Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit scheme for general customers and senior citizens

The SBI Amrit Kalash scheme has been extended till August 15, 2023. Earlier, the scheme was valid till June 30 after it was reintroduced in April 2023.

SBI Amrit Kalash special FD latest interest rate

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme comes with a special tenor of 400 days on which the general public will get an interest rate of 7.10% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.60%

SBI latest FD rates

SBI offers an interest rate ranging between 3% and 7% for general customers for amounts below ₹2 crore and for senior citizens, interest rates are between 3.50% and 7.50%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sangeeta Ojha A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate. Read more from this author