SBI FD rate hike: The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised its fixed deposit interest rates for certain tenures on retail deposits (up to ₹2 crore). According to the bank's website, the new FD rates are effective today, May 15, 2024.

SBI has hiked interest rates on 46 to 179 days, 180 to 210 days, and 211 to less than one-year tenures by 25-75 basis points (bps). The public sector bank had last hiked interest rates on FDs on December 27, 2023.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers varying fixed deposit (FD) interest rates based on the duration of the deposit. For short-term deposits ranging from 7 days to 45 days, the interest rate is 3.50%. For deposits between 46 days and 179 days, the rate increases to 5.50%. For 180 days to 210 days, the interest rate is 6.00%. Deposits held for 211 days to less than one year earn an interest rate of 6.25%. For a tenure of 1 year to less than two years, the interest rate is higher at 6.80%. The rate reaches its peak for deposits of 2 years to less than three years, standing at 7.00%. For durations of 3 years to less than five years, the interest rate slightly decreases to 6.75%. Finally, for long-term deposits spanning five years up to 10 years, the interest rate is 6.50%.

SBI FD rates for senior citizens

Senior citizens receive an additional 50 basis points (bps) on their fixed deposits with the State Bank of India (SBI). Following the recent rate hike, SBI offers interest rates for senior citizens ranging from 4% to 7.5% for deposit terms between seven days and ten years. Specifically, the rates are 4% for deposits of 7 days to 45 days, 6.00% for 46 days to 179 days, and 6.5% for terms of 180 days to 210 days. Deposits held for 211 days to less than one year earn a rate of 6.75%. For a tenure of 1 year to less than two years, the rate is 7.30%, while deposits of 2 years to less than three years offer the highest rate of 7.50%. For periods of 3 years to less than five years, the interest rate is 7.25%, and for long-term deposits of 5 years up to 10 years, the rate is also 7.50%.

