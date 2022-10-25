SBI FD scheme vs SBI annuity deposit scheme for getting monthly income

State Bank of India or SBI fixed depositors, who want monthly income on regular basis, may look at the SBI annuity deposit scheme offered by the largest commercial bank of India. Under this scheme, a depositor is given same interest rate as offered to a term depositors for the tenor chosen by the investor. So, the basic difference between SBI FD and SBI annuity deposit scheme is in disbursal of maturity amount. In SBI FD, a depositor will have to make one time deposit and get one time maturity after the completion of tenure whereas in SBI annuity deposit scheme, a depositor will make one time deposit and in return the amount is repaid to the customer over the tenor selected by him / her, along with interest, in equated monthly installments.

