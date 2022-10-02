Post Office term deposit latest interest rates

The one-year term deposit scheme of the post office will continue to earn an interest rate of 5.5 per cent in the quarter, as offered in the previous three months. The interest rate is hiked by 20 basis points in the 2-year time deposit to 5.7%. With the revision, a three-year time deposit with post offices would earn 5.8 per cent from the existing 5.5 per cent, an increase of 30 basis points. Term deposits of five years will fetch an interest rate of 6.7 per cent.