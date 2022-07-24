SBI FD vs Post Office FD: Check account opening process and interest rates

Post Office FD

A minimum deposit of INR 1000 and deposits in multiples of 100 with no maximum amount are required to open a Post Office Time Deposit account. The account comes with a tenure ranging from 1 to 5 years. Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961 is applicable to investments under five years, exactly like it is to bank fixed deposits. However, Post Office Time Deposit pays interest rates of 5.5 per cent for deposits made for one to three years and 6.7 per cent for those made for five years. This interest rate on post office fixed deposits, which is 6.7 per cent, is significantly higher than the FD rates offered by not only SBI, but also other major banks like HDFC, ICICI, Axis, BoB, PNB, and others. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that while the Post Office Fixed Deposit Scheme does not provide such a benefit for senior citizens, bank fixed deposits do provide senior citizens with an additional rate of interest.